Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. Tony Finau leads the field with a four-shot lead over the current runner-up, Ben Taylor, through three rounds. Finau finished a weather-delayed Round 3 at 15-under, while Taylor shot -5 in Round 3 to move him to 11-under par heading into Sunday.

A cut after Round 2 eliminated all golfers with a score of +1 or worse, narrowing the field to 69 golfers for the weekend rounds. The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1-4 p.m. ET and to stream through PGA TOUR Live all day.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday.

Final Round 2022 Houston Open Tee Times Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3 Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3 10:45 AM Tee #1 Tony Finau Ben Taylor Justin Rose 10:34 AM Tee #1 Wyndham Clark Tyson Alexander Gary Woodland 10:34 AM Tee #10 Taylor Montgomery Zecheng Dou Matthew NeSmith 10:23 AM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Scott Piercy Russell Knox 10:23 AM Tee #10 Max McGreevy Paul Haley II Matthias Schwab 10:12 AM Tee #1 Aaron Rai Mackenzie Hughes James Hahn 10:12 AM Tee #10 Stewart Cink Zack Fischer Davis Thompson 10:01 AM Tee #1 Patrick Rodgers Alex Noren Adam Hadwin 10:01 AM Tee #10 Nick Watney Adam Svensson Francesco Molinari 9:50 AM Tee #1 Alex Smalley Joseph Bramlett Ben Griffin 9:50 AM Tee #10 Sahith Theegala Robby Shelton Will Gordon 9:39 AM Tee #1 Trey Mullinax Si Woo Kim Austin Cook 9:39 AM Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Byeong Hun An S.H. Kim 9:28 AM Tee #1 Keith Mitchell Davis Riley Ryan Armour 9:28 AM Tee #10 Zach Johnson Harry Hall Brandon Wu 9:17 AM Tee #1 Harris English Jason Day Stephan Jaeger 9:17 AM Tee #10 Kevin Tway Carl Yuan Michael Kim 9:06 AM Tee #1 Scottie Scheffler Aaron Wise Travis Vick 9:06 AM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Sam Stevens Cole Hammer 8:55 AM Tee #1 Maverick McNealy Justin Suh Eric Cole 8:55 AM Tee #10 Erik Barnes Kyle Westmoreland Martin Laird 8:44 AM Tee #1 Luke List Andrew Putnam Taylor Pendrith 8:44 AM Tee #10 Callum Tarren David Lipsky Denny McCarthy

To watch the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.