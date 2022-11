Complete TV schedule for Week 11 of 2022 college football season

Week 10 shook the very ground that the 2022 college football season stood upon as Alabama, Clemson, and Tennessee all fell in the same day, opening up the race to the national championship.

This weekend brings several interesting ranked matchups in Ole Miss vs. Alabama, TCU vs. Texas, and Oregon vs. Washington State. As we inch nearer to conference championships, each game’s stakes are higher than the last for those teams still eligible for a shot at the final four.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Saturday, November 12 of Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

Saturday, November 12

Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Pitt vs. Virginia — 12:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. Duke — 12:00 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Purdue vs. No. 21 Illinois — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

SMU vs. USF — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy (in Baltimore, MD) — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

Liberty vs. UConn — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia — 12:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Rutgers vs. Michigan State — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

ULM vs. Georgia State — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

James Madison vs. Old Dominion — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Temple vs. Houston — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Rice vs. WKU — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UMass vs. Arkansas State — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Louisville vs. No. 12 Clemson — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech — 3:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Army vs. Troy — 3:30 p.m. ET — NFLN

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 11 Ole Miss — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Iowa State vs. 18 Oklahoma State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Arizona State vs. Washington State — 3:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

New Mexico vs. Air Force — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Wisconsin vs. Iowa — 3:30 p.m. ET — FS1

No. 22 UCF vs. No. 16 Tulane — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Appalachian State vs. Marshall — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Maryland vs. No. 14 Penn State — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Boston College vs. No. 17 NC State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Northwestern vs. Minnesota — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

North Texas vs. UAB — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

Lamar vs. New Mexico State — 4:00 p.m. ET — FloSports

South Carolina vs. Florida — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Texas State vs. South Alabama — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia vs. Mississippi State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. FIU — 7:00 p.m. ET — Stadium

No. 24 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon — 7:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Wyoming vs. Colorado State — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

No. 23 Kansas State vs. Baylor — 7:00 p.m. ET — FOX or FS1

Kansas vs. Texas Tech — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+ —

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 15 North Carolina vs. Wake Forest — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Texas A&M vs. Auburn — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

No. 25 Florida State vs. Syracuse — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

California vs. Oregon State — 9:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Stanford vs. No. 13 Utah — 10:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

San Jose State vs. San Diego State — 10:30 p.m. ET — FS1

Boise State vs. Nevada — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Arizona vs. No. 9 UCLA — 10:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Utah State vs. Hawaii — 11:00 p.m. ET — Spectrum PPV