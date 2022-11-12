Newcastle vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Newcastle United will face Chelsea on Saturday in the English Premier League. The Magpies are plus-money favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook after winning five of their last six matches, with the sixth ending in a draw, moving them to third in the EPL standings. Chelsea have struggled lately, dropping matches to Arsenal and Brighton in recent weeks. They have only emerged victorious in one of their last five games, dropping them to seventh in the table

Below are all the details for the match.

Newcastle v. Chelsea

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Newcastle: +130

Draw: +240

Chelsea: +220

Moneyline pick: Newcastle +130

Newcastle have been dominant in the Premier League in recent weeks, while Chelsea have struggled to find their footing. Newcastle hosts the match at St. James Park, and their fans have created a great atmosphere this season that has made it nearly impossible for visiting teams to play at their best. Newcastle should be able to get this home victory over Chelsea Saturday.