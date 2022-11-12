Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 281 middleweight title bout

The UFC middleweight championship will be up for grabs when champion Israel Adesanya defends against No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The five-fight main card will start at 10 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ PPV

Adesanya (23-1) will be making the sixth defense of his title since unifying the belts against Robert Whitaker at UFC 243 on October 9, 2019. He has defeated Yoel Romero, Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori during his reign. “The Last Stylebender” is one of the most well-rounded creative MMA fighters in the world. He uses his length and quick strikes to control the octagon.

Pereira (6-1) promises to be Adesanya’s toughest fight to date. The former kickboxing champion has two wins over Adesanya from their kickboxing days, including a one-punch knockout on April 9, 2017.

Adesanya-Pereira fight week #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/cHgsisqwLW — H A R V E Y (@hharveyy100) November 7, 2022

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Adesanya vs. Pereira on Saturday, November 12.

Money line odds

Adesanya: -219

Pereira: +180

Method of victory odds

Adesanya by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Adesanya by submissio: +1400

Adesanya by decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Pereira by submissio: +2500

Pereira by decision: +850