Paris Saint-Germain vs. Auxerre: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 will play its final slate of games before the World Cup break, as they’re nearly halfway through the season heading into Matchday 15. Following this weekend, the league will press pause and won’t pick back up until late December after the World Cup in Qatar has come to an end.

League leaders PSG will welcome 15th place Auxerre to Parc des Princes for Matchday 15 action on Sunday, with kickoff set for 7 a.m. ET. PSG are coming off a 2-1 win over Lorient last week as they sit in first place, five points clear of Lens. Auxerre turned in a 1-1 draw against Troyes last week, as they now sit in 15th place with just three wins on the season.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Auxerre

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -800-

Draw: +900

Auxerre: +1900

Moneyline pick: PSG -800

Paris Saint-Germain still haven’t lost a match all season, going 12-2-0 through their first 14 outings of the campaign. Auxerre has struggled immensely and will be missing some players ahead of the contest, putting this match further out of reach for the visitors. Auxerre has been able to get a couple of wins over PSG in the past, but it hasn’t happened since March of 2011.

Auxerre doesn’t have one standout leading scorer at the head of the pack. As a team, they’ve only scored 14 goals throughout the season while allowing 26, bringing their goal differential to one of the worst in the league at -12.

On the other side, PSG has been firing on all cylinders with their big three players having a fantastic season. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both lead the team (and the league) in scoring with 11 goals, while Neymar has notched nine assists so far this season as well. Lionel Messi has been contributing as much as ever, totaling seven goals and 10 assists through the first 14 games of the season. Even with the World Cup as a potential distraction, PSG shouldn’t have any trouble grabbing the win in this one.

