Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 281 women’s strawweight title bout

The UFC women’s strawweight title will be on the line when champion Carla Esparza makes her first title defense against former champion Zhang Weili at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The five-fight main card will start at 10 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ PPV.

The Esparza-Weili title fight is the co-feature on the card. The main event features Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight title.

Esparza (19-6) is going to come into this fight as a major +275 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. She won her second strawweight title at UFC 274 with a split decision win over Rose Namajunas in a fight that is widely considered one of the worst title matches in UFC history. She is currently on a six-fight win streak.

Weili (22-3) is a former champion and one of the most exciting woman fighters in MMA. She won the strawweight title with a first-round knockout of Jessica Andrade on August 31, 2019 in China. She beat former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 248 in the 2020 Fight of the Year. Weili lost the title by knockout to Namajunas at UFC 261 and lost the immediate rematch by split decision at UFC 268. A second win over Jędrzejczyk, this time by knockout, at UFC 275 put Weili back in title contention.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12.

Money line odds

Esparza: _275

Weili: -330

Method of victory odds

Esparza by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Esparza by submissio: +1200

Esparza by decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Weili by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Weili by submissio: +800

Weili by decision: +200