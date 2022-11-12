Ja Morant doubtful Sunday vs. Wizards with ankle injury

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Wizards with an ankle injury. Morant must have sustained the injury during the team’s win Friday over the Timberwolves.

Don’t expect the Grizzlies to have Ja Morant or Desmond Bane to open their road trip in Washington tomorrow. Both are listed as doubtful. Left ankle soreness for Ja, right toe soreness for Bane. — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) November 12, 2022

Morant has been balling out to start the season, averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the 9-4 Grizzlies. Memphis missed Morant at the end of its second-round playoff series against the eventual champions Golden State Warriors, and the Grizzlies likely feel the point guard’s presence could’ve swung the result. This is likely a precautionary rest for Morant rather than an actual ankle injury.

With Morant unlikely to suit up, Tyus Jones is the natural replacement in the starting lineup. Jones should be solid in fantasy/DFS formats with the additional playing time. Kennedy Chandler might also see some playing time with Morant and Desmond Bane both listed as doubtful.