How to watch F1 sprint race qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is headed to Brazil this weekend for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s Sprint race will determine the starting grid and air on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.

The Brazil Grand Prix is one of three races to run the sprint qualifying process. The drivers ran traditional qualifying on Friday to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The sprint race will run 100 kilometers and the finishing order will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen stunned the racing world on Friday by claiming his first ever F1 pole position. He’ll start on the front row alongside Max Verstappen for Saturday’s sprint race. Verstappen is the favorite to win the sprint with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Magnussen is +2000 to get the sprint victory. George Russell is starting in the third position and is +280 to win the race.

How to watch the sprint race for Brazil Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to stream the Sprint race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream all of the action from the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Sprint race starting grid