F1 sprint race qualifying results: Who will claim pole position for Brazil Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Sao Paulo, Brazil this weekend for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, getting underway at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, we get some extra racing with the third and final sprint race of the season. The Brazil Grand Prix uses a 100-kilometer race on Saturday to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main event. It’s roughly a third as long as the main race and does not include any pit stops. The starting grid was determined on Friday with traditional qualifying. The winner of the sprint race claims the pole position for Sunday and the rest of the grid is settled in order of finish on Saturday.

The sprint race runs at 2:30 p.m. ET and is airing on ESPNEWS. Kevin Magnussen claimed the pole position on Friday, marking his first ever F1 pole. Max Verstappen finished second in qualifying and will join him on the front row. Verstappen is the favorite to win the sprint with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Magnussen is +2000 to get the sprint victory. George Russell is starting in the third position and is +280 to win the race.

Below is the full starting grid for Saturday’s Sprint qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix. We’ll provide updates with the results and the updated starting grid for Sunday’s race.