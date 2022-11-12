Alabama vs. Ole Miss: The best rivalry game in Week 11 of college football

The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 12 in a contentious SEC West matchup set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama is coming off their second loss of the season, effectively removing them from playoff contention, while Ole Miss has just a single loss on their schedule but has not passed the eye test this season. The two teams share a common loss in LSU, who sits atop their division after Week 10.

The game will kick off from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in the two teams’ 70th matchup this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s biggest rivalry game.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -10.5

Total: Over/Under 65

Moneyline: Alabama -450, Ole Miss +360

Alabama: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Alabama team isn’t your usual Alabama team. They’ve shown their underbellies to too many teams at this point, with two losses and two near-losses, despite having reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young at quarterback. Their overtime loss last week to LSU may have been the very early nail in the coffin holding their CFP hopes after they dropped to Tennessee. As the rankings stand currently, the Crimson Tide has just one ranked win over Texas.

Ole Miss: 8-1 (4-1 SEC)

The Rebels have somehow found a way to get to eight wins, despite not looking like a team that should be at eight wins. They pulled one out against Kentucky, they went into halftime down to Vanderbilt, they let very bad Auburn and Texas A&M teams hang around, and they got whooped by LSU.

The Pick

Alabama -11.5

In the time I’ve been seriously watching college football, I have never seen Alabama get two losses this early in the season, so I’m not sure I know where the season goes from here. Does Saban still care about winning? It’s Saban, so I have to assume so, but this is a mindset that Alabama isn’t used to — winning for the sake of winning rather than for an end goal. They’re still available to qualify for a New Years’ Six bowl game, so maybe that’s the goal.

But whether or not they bring their all, this Ole Miss team does not have the talent on either side of the ball to legitimately compete with Alabama, even a beatable Alabama. They have let a lot of very mediocre teams hang around, and they lost to LSU in a far worse fashion than the Tide did, so I’m still taking Bama to cover.