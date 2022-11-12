Full undercard for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley middleweight title fight

Denzel Bentley will challenge Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO middleweight champion. The fight will take place on Saturday, November 12th from Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The main event ringwalks are expected to get started at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET. The full card will air on ESPN+.

Alimkhanuly will come in with a 12-0 record, while Bentley is 17-1-1. Alimkhanuly is a -2000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Bentley a +900 underdog. The card includes one other title fight with Seniesa Estrada and Jazmin Villarino battling for the WBA women’s strawweight title. Estrade is a heavy -3500 favorite.

Below is a look at the entire card leading up to the Alimkhanuly-Bentley fight along with full odds. The main card will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Full Card for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley