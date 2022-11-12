 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley fight time, live stream, more for middleweight title bout

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Denzel Bentley are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, November 12 in a middleweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By Erik Buchinger

Boxing in London Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Janibek Alimkhanuly will look to defend his WBO middleweight title against Denzel Bentley on Saturday, November 12th from Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley

The undercard will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET, and ringwalks are expected to get started at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Alimkhanuly has a 12-0 record and is a -2000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bentley will enter at 17-1-1 and is a +900 underdog on Saturday night.

Full Card for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley

  • Main event: Janibek Alimkhanuly (-2500) vs. Denzel Bentley (+950), for WBO middleweight title
  • Seniesa Estrada (-3500) vs. Jazmin Villarino (+1100), for WBA women’s strawweight title
  • Raymond Muratella (-1400) vs. Miguel Contreras (+700), Lightweight
  • Carlos Balderas (-1800) vs. Esteban Sanchez (+800), Lightweight
  • Floyd Diaz (-3500) vs. Edgar Cortes (+1000), Super-bantamweight
  • Javier Martinez (-2000) vs. Marco Delgado (+850), Super-middleweight

