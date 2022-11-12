Full undercard for Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark super lightweight title fight

Matchroom Boxing will have its next event on Saturday, November 12. The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio will play host to the event that will see a number of title fights. The day gets started at 9 p.m. ET with main event ringwalks tentatively occurring at 11 p.m. ET. It will air on DAZN.
The main event of the evening will feature Montana Love defending his WBA Inter-Continental junior welterweight title against Stevie Spark in a 12-round bout. Love is a -700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Spark is a +450 underdog.
The card includes three other title fights. Christian Tapia is a -400 favorite against Thomas Mattice for the WBC Continental Americas junior lightweight title. Richardson Hitchins is a -800 favorite against Yomar Alamo in a battle for the IBF North American junior welterweight title. Finally, Raymond Ford is a -650 favorite against Sakaria Lukas in a fight for the WBA Continental Americas featherweight title.
Full card for Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark
- Main event: Montana Love (-700) vs. Stevie Spark (+450), 12 rounds, for WBA Inter-Continental junior welterweight title
- Christian Tapia (-400) vs. Thomas Mattice (+290), 10 rounds, for WBC Continental Americas junior lightweight title
- Richardson Hitchins (-800) vs. Yomar Alamo (+500), 10 rounds, for IBF North American junior welterweight title
- Raymond Ford (-650) vs. Sakaria Lukas (+425), 10 rounds, for WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
- Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
- Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, women’s junior lightweight