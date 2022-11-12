 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full undercard for Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark super lightweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Montana Love faces Stevie Spark in a super lightweight title bout on Saturday, November 12.

By TeddyRicketson
Montana Love (L) exchanges punches with Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela during their junior welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing will have its next event on Saturday, November 12. The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio will play host to the event that will see a number of title fights. The day gets started at 9 p.m. ET with main event ringwalks tentatively occurring at 11 p.m. ET. It will air on DAZN.

The main event of the evening will feature Montana Love defending his WBA Inter-Continental junior welterweight title against Stevie Spark in a 12-round bout. Love is a -700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Spark is a +450 underdog.

The card includes three other title fights. Christian Tapia is a -400 favorite against Thomas Mattice for the WBC Continental Americas junior lightweight title. Richardson Hitchins is a -800 favorite against Yomar Alamo in a battle for the IBF North American junior welterweight title. Finally, Raymond Ford is a -650 favorite against Sakaria Lukas in a fight for the WBA Continental Americas featherweight title.

Full card for Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark

  • Main event: Montana Love (-700) vs. Stevie Spark (+450), 12 rounds, for WBA Inter-Continental junior welterweight title
  • Christian Tapia (-400) vs. Thomas Mattice (+290), 10 rounds, for WBC Continental Americas junior lightweight title
  • Richardson Hitchins (-800) vs. Yomar Alamo (+500), 10 rounds, for IBF North American junior welterweight title
  • Raymond Ford (-650) vs. Sakaria Lukas (+425), 10 rounds, for WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
  • Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, women’s junior lightweight

