Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark fight time, live stream, more for super lightweight title bout

Montana Love and Stevie Spark are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, November 12 in a super lightweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By TeddyRicketson
Stevie Spark celebrates winning against River Daz during their bout at Nissan Arena on March 03, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing will have its next event on Saturday, November 12. The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio will play host to the event that will see a number of title fights. The main event of the evening will feature Montana Love defending his WBA Inter-Continental junior welterweight title against Stevie Spark in a 12-round bout.

How to watch Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark

The day gets started at 9 p.m. ET, with main event ringwalks tentatively occurring at 11 p.m. ET. The event will air on DAZN.

Love enters with an 18-0-1 professional boxing record and has nine knockouts to his credit. He heads into this fight coming off a unanimous decision win in May of this year against Gabriel Valenzuela. Before that he knocked out Carlos Diaz in the third round of their December 2021 fight. He is a large favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -700.

Spark enters with a 15-2 record. He has won 14 of his fights by knockout displaying impressive power. Spark has won three fights in a row and heads into this one off of a third-round knockout victory over Apinun Khongsong in June of this year. He is the underdog with +450 odds.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full card for Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark

  • Main event: Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark, 12 rounds, for WBA Inter-Continental junior welterweight title
  • Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, for WBC Continental Americas junior lightweight title
  • Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, for IBF North American junior welterweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, for WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
  • Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, women’s junior lightweight

