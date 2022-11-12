Full undercard for Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire super welterweight fight

Boxxer Promotions will have its next event this weekend. The AO Arena in Manchester, Lancashire, England will play host to the eight-bout card. The action gets started at 2 p.m. ET due to the time difference with the main event ringwalks tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. It will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN elsewhere.

The main event of the evening will feature Natasha Jonas taking on Marie Eve Dicaire for the WBC, WBO and IBF world women’s super welterweight titles. Jonas is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Even Dicaire is a +380 underdog.

The undercard includes a British title fight between Dalton Smith and Kaiee Benjamin. Smith is a -1000 favorite to win the junior welterweight title fight. Prior to that, Tyler Denny and Bradley Rea will fight for the British middleweight title. Rea is a -390 favorite. Check the full card and odds below.

Full Card for Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire