Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire fight time, live stream, more for super welterweight bout

Boxxer Promotions will have its next event this weekend. The AO Arena in Manchester, Lancashire, England will play host to the eight-bout card. The main event of the evening will feature Natasha Jonas taking on Marie Eve Dicaire for the WBC, WBO and IBF world women’s super welterweight titles.

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire

The action gets started at 2 p.m. ET due to the time difference with the main event ringwalks tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. It will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN elsewhere.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Jonas enters with a 12-2-1 record with eight knockouts. She lost to Katie Taylor in May 2021, but has won three fights in a row. Most recently, she won by unanimous decision against Patricia Berghult in September of this year. Jonas won her other fight in 2022 as she knocked out Chris Namus in the second round of their February bout. She is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -600 odds.

Dicaire takes an impressive 18-1 record into this title fight. She only has one knockout to her credit which shows how technical of a boxer she is. Dicaire took her first career loss against Claressa Shields in March 2021, but was able to rebound by picking up a seventh-round knockout against Cinthia Lozano in December 2021. Dicaire is the underdog at +380.

Full Card for Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire