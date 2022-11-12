Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 11 SEC matchup

Saturday will bring us an SEC East showdown at noon ET as the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will play host to the Missouri Tigers. The game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN, and will air on CBS.

Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) had its two-game losing streak snapped in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky on Saturday. After putting up just three points in the first three quarters, the Tigers scored two touchdowns in the fourth to briefly take the lead. The Wildcats responded with a touchdown of their own on the very next drive.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) got put into a blender in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, falling to Georgia in a 27-13 setback. Heisman Trophy frontrunner Hendon Hooker and the UT offense were stifled by the UGA defense all afternoon, managing just one touchdown in garbage time.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Missouri: 47th overall, 84th offense, 19th defense

Tennessee: 5th overall, 1st offense, 38th defense

Injury update

Missouri

WR Chance Luper - Questionable (Illness)

DL Ky Montgomery - Out (Knee)

Tennessee

RB Jabari Small - Probable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Missouri: 5-4 ATS

Tennessee: 7-2 ATS

Total

Missouri: Over 1-8

Tennessee: Over 5-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -20

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -1400, Missouri +850

Opening line: Tennessee -21.5

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

50 degrees, rain, 7 MPH WNW

The Pick

Over 56.5

Tennessee will be motivated to wipe the taste of last week’s beatdown against UGA out of their mouths and should come out firing offensively. Missouri shares the distinction of being the nation’s worst over team with Kentucky and Marshall but the Vols should do enough offensively on their own to drag the Tigers across the finish line. Take the over.