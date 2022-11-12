No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas picks and best bets for Week 11 SEC matchup

The No. 7 LSU Tigers face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville this Saturday, Nov. 12 with kickoff set for noon ET. Two-loss LSU is fresh off a huge overtime win over Alabama in which a risky two-point conversion paid off big-time. Arkansas looked like they might be back on a winning streak, but lost in a close one to Liberty in Week 10.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

LSU: No. 15 overall, No. 25 offense, No. 24 defense

Arkansas: No. 31 overall, No. 19 offense, No. 67 defense

Injury update

Arkansas

QB KJ Jefferson - Questionable (upper body)

QB Kade Renfro - Out for season (ACL)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

LSU: 6-3 ATS

Arkansas: 4-5 ATS

Total

LSU: Over 4-5

Arkansas: Over 6-2-1

Overall Talent from 247Sports

LSU: No. 5 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 7 defense

Arkansas: No. 27 overall, No. 26 offense, No. 32 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -3.5

Total: 62

Moneyline: LSU -170, Arkansas +145

Opening line: LSU -3

Opening total: 62

Weather

43 degrees, sunny, 8 MPH winds NNW with 22 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

LSU -3.5

LSU looked like an elite team against Alabama, and they’ve looked like an elite team in the past several weeks with wins over Florida and Ole Miss. Barring a hangover from the Alabama excitement, LSU should be able to shut this roller coaster of a Razorbacks offense down, especially considering both their quarterbacks are injured. This spread seems like a lock.