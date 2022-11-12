No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 11 Ole Miss picks and best bets for Week 11 SEC matchup

Saturday will bring us what could be a de-facto elimination game in the SEC West division title race as the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road to meet the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, and will air on CBS.

Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) suffered a rare second regular season loss last Saturday, falling to LSU in a 33-32 overtime loss in Death Valley. Quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide went back-and-forth with the Tigers throughout the contest, leading to the two bitter rivals to head to overtime. After Bama scored first in OT, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels immediately responded with a 25-yard touchdown run and hit Mason Taylor for a successful two-point conversion to stamp the victory.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off a bye and is looking to keep pace with LSU in the west division race by putting down the Tide. The Rebels were last in action when edging Texas A&M for a 31-28 victory during Halloween weekend. Running back Quinshon Judkins went off for 205 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 4th overall, 6th offense, 9th defense

Ole Miss: 10th overall, 16th offense, 31st defense

Injury update

Alabama

No new injuries to report.

Ole Miss

WR Jaylon Robinson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 5-4 ATS

Ole Miss: 3-5-1 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 4-5

Ole Miss: Over 5-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -10.5

Total: 65

Moneyline: Alabama -450, Ole Miss +360

Opening line: Alabama -12

Opening total: 66.5

Weather

51 degrees, sunny, 8 MPH winds NW with 21 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Ole Miss +10.5

Alabama is 8-12 against the spread after a loss during the Nick Saban era, so it’s not a total given that it’ll completely bury an opponent following a setback. This is the most vulnerable the Tide has looked in a decade and with two weeks to prepare, you can bet Lane Kiffin and company will be ready to deliver a knockout blow at home. Take the Rebels to cover in another close game for Bama.