No. 22 UCF vs. No. 17 Tulane picks and best bets for Week 11 American matchup

We have a pivotal AAC showdown to dive into this Saturday as the UCF Knights head to the “Big Easy” to face the Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans and will air on ESPN2.

UCF (7-2, 4-1 AAC) didn’t get caught looking ahead as it pulled past Memphis for a 35-28 victory on Saturday. Backup quarterback Mikey Keene was excellent in place of injured starter John Rhys Plumlee, throwing for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Running back R.J. Harvey also added 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win.

Tulane (8-1, 5-0 AAC) continued its surprise run with a 27-13 victory over Tulsa on Saturday. The Green Wave held control throughout the game with running backs Tyjae Spears and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson combining for 263 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. Tulane nearly lured ESPN’s College Gameday to come to their campus for this game before the traveling show decided to head to TCU-Texas instead.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UCF: 28th overall, 44th offense, 23rd defense

Tulane: 42nd overall, 59th offense, 27th defense

Injury update

UCF

QB John Rhys Plumlee - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Tulane

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UCF: 6-3 ATS

Tulane: 8-1 ATS

Total

UCF: Over 3-6

Tulane: Over 3-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulane -1.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Tulane -115, UCF -105

Opening line: Tulane -1.5

Opening total: 47.5

Weather

66 degrees, partly sunny, 14 MPH winds N with 22 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Tulane -1.5

This game is a virtual coin flip and I’m giving Tulane the edge based on home field advantage here. The Green Wave are rolling and have the nation’s best mark in convering the spread this year. Meanwhile, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn has mentioned this week how his guys are banged up and it’s going to be really tough to pull off back-to-back road wins. That’s especially true when normal starter John Rhys Plumlee’s status is up in the air. Roll with the Wave at home.