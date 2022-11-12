No. 1 Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks and best bets for Week 11 SEC matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6- 0 SEC) head out on the road to take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC). UGA is hoping to avoid a letdown after their massive win over Tennessee last weekend at home. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST in Starkville, Mississippi.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 2 overall, 8 offense, 2 defense

Mississippi State: 21 overall, 36 offense, 26 defense

Injury update

Georgia

OL Earnest Greene III -Out (leg),

LB Nolan Smith- Out (pectoral),

WR Adonai Mitchell-Out (ankle),

DB Dan Jackson- Out (foot),

LB C.J. Washington- Out (neck),

OL Drew Bobo Out (shoulder)

RB Andrew Paul- Out (knee)

Mississippi State

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 4-5 ATS

Mississippi State: 4-4-1 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 2-7

Mississippi State: Over 5-4

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: 3 overall

Mississippi State: 32 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -16.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Georgia -800, Mississippi State +575

Opening line: Georgia -17

Opening total: N/A

Weather

29 degrees, partly cloudy skies, 5 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -16.5

Georgia woke up last week. After some questions were starting to emerge about how good UGA actually is, they put that conversation to rest in a massive win over then No. 1 Tennessee. They proved they have the best defense in the nation and are primed to make life miserable for Mike Leach and his pass-heavy offense this weekend.