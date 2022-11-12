 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 1 Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks and best bets for Week 11 SEC matchup

The Bulldogs go on the road to take on the other Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: Online Athens Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6- 0 SEC) head out on the road to take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC). UGA is hoping to avoid a letdown after their massive win over Tennessee last weekend at home. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST in Starkville, Mississippi.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 2 overall, 8 offense, 2 defense
Mississippi State: 21 overall, 36 offense, 26 defense

Injury update

Georgia

OL Earnest Greene III -Out (leg),
LB Nolan Smith- Out (pectoral),
WR Adonai Mitchell-Out (ankle),
DB Dan Jackson- Out (foot),
LB C.J. Washington- Out (neck),
OL Drew Bobo Out (shoulder)
RB Andrew Paul- Out (knee)

Mississippi State

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 4-5 ATS
Mississippi State: 4-4-1 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 2-7
Mississippi State: Over 5-4

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: 3 overall
Mississippi State: 32 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -16.5
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Georgia -800, Mississippi State +575

Opening line: Georgia -17
Opening total: N/A

Weather

29 degrees, partly cloudy skies, 5 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -16.5

Georgia woke up last week. After some questions were starting to emerge about how good UGA actually is, they put that conversation to rest in a massive win over then No. 1 Tennessee. They proved they have the best defense in the nation and are primed to make life miserable for Mike Leach and his pass-heavy offense this weekend.

