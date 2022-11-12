No. 1 Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks and best bets for Week 11 SEC matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6- 0 SEC) head out on the road to take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC). UGA is hoping to avoid a letdown after their massive win over Tennessee last weekend at home. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST in Starkville, Mississippi.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Georgia: 2 overall, 8 offense, 2 defense
Mississippi State: 21 overall, 36 offense, 26 defense
Injury update
Georgia
OL Earnest Greene III -Out (leg),
LB Nolan Smith- Out (pectoral),
WR Adonai Mitchell-Out (ankle),
DB Dan Jackson- Out (foot),
LB C.J. Washington- Out (neck),
OL Drew Bobo Out (shoulder)
RB Andrew Paul- Out (knee)
Mississippi State
N/A
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Georgia: 4-5 ATS
Mississippi State: 4-4-1 ATS
Total
Georgia: Over 2-7
Mississippi State: Over 5-4
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Georgia: 3 overall
Mississippi State: 32 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -16.5
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Georgia -800, Mississippi State +575
Opening line: Georgia -17
Opening total: N/A
Weather
29 degrees, partly cloudy skies, 5 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain
The Pick
Georgia -16.5
Georgia woke up last week. After some questions were starting to emerge about how good UGA actually is, they put that conversation to rest in a massive win over then No. 1 Tennessee. They proved they have the best defense in the nation and are primed to make life miserable for Mike Leach and his pass-heavy offense this weekend.