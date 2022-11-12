No. 15 North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 11 ACC matchup

The No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 ACC) head to Winston-Salem to take on their in-state rivals, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 2-3 ACC). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
North Carolina: 38 overall, 7 offense, 99 defense
Wake Forest: 40 overall, 18 offense, 83 defense
Injury update
North Carolina
RB DJ Jones - Questionable (lower body)
RB Caleb Hood- Questionable (undisclosed)
LB N. Taylor- Out for season (lower body)
LB Sebastian Cheeks - Out for season (shoulder)
Wake Forest
DL Rondell Bothroyd - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
North Carolina: 4-4-1 ATS
Wake Forest: 6-3 ATS
Total
North Carolina: Over 5-4
Wake Forest: Over 4-5
Overall Talent from 247Sports
North Carolina: 11 overall
Wake Forest: 80 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Wake Forest -4
Total: 78.5
Moneyline: Wake Forest -190, UNC +160
Opening line: Wake Forest-3.5
Opening total: 76.5
Weather
Low of 39 degrees, partly cloudy with showers expected, 10 MPH wind, 39% chance of rain
The Pick
UNC +4
The Tar Heels have one of the best offensive units in the nation and are riding a five-game win streak. QB Drake Maye has emerged as one of the best signal-callers in the nation with 31 TDs and only three interceptions through the air. He’s got four more scores on the ground too and is UNC’s leading rusher. Neither team here has a good defense and UNCs offense looks like it’ll just be too much to keep up with.