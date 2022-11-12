No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas picks and best bets for Week 11 Big 12 matchup

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) welcome in the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) for a game at 7:30 p.m. EST that should have massive implications in the Big 12 title race and even the College Football Playoff chances for one of these teams.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Ratnkings

Texas 6 overall, 13 offense, 16 defense

TCU: 10 overall, 4 offense, 58 defense

Injury update

Texas

N/A

TCU

WR Quentin Johnston- questionable (ankle)

WR Quincy Brown- Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas: 6-3 ATS

TCU: 7-1-1ATS

Total

Texas: Over 4-5

TCU: Over 6-3

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas: 5 overall

TCU: 27 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -7.5

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Texas -275, TCU +230

Opening line: Texas -7

Opening total: 66.5

Weather

34 degrees, clear skies, 4 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

TCU +230

TCU has been one of the best teams in the nation this season, thanks in large part to Heisman candidate Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs offense. They’re one of the most elite units in the nation, but their defense leaves a lot to be desired. Texas is a good team, but they’re inconsistent this season. They have a lot of talent, but we’re rolling with Sonny Dykes and Co. to pull this one out.