No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas picks and best bets for Week 11 Big 12 matchup

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) welcome in the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) for a game at 7:30 p.m. EST that should have massive implications in the Big 12 title race and even the College Football Playoff chances for one of these teams.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.
SP+ Ratnkings
Texas 6 overall, 13 offense, 16 defense
TCU: 10 overall, 4 offense, 58 defense
Injury update
Texas
N/A
TCU
WR Quentin Johnston- questionable (ankle)
WR Quincy Brown- Out indefinitely (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Texas: 6-3 ATS
TCU: 7-1-1ATS
Total
Texas: Over 4-5
TCU: Over 6-3
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Texas: 5 overall
TCU: 27 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Texas -7.5
Total: 64.5
Moneyline: Texas -275, TCU +230
Opening line: Texas -7
Opening total: 66.5
Weather
34 degrees, clear skies, 4 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain
The Pick
TCU +230
TCU has been one of the best teams in the nation this season, thanks in large part to Heisman candidate Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs offense. They’re one of the most elite units in the nation, but their defense leaves a lot to be desired. Texas is a good team, but they’re inconsistent this season. They have a lot of talent, but we’re rolling with Sonny Dykes and Co. to pull this one out.