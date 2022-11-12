Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan picks and best bets for Week 11 Big Ten matchup

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 B1G) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4 B1G) Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. KIckoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Nebraska: 68 overall, 53 offense, 69 defense

Michigan: 4 overall, 12 offense, 4 defense

Injury update

Nebraska

QB Casey Thompson - Out (elbow)

DE Myles Farmer- Out (suspension)

WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda- OUT (undisclosed)

Michigan

WR Roman Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Kalel Mullings- Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Nebraska: 3-6 ATS

Michigan: 5-4 ATS

Total

Nebraska: Over 3-6

Michigan: Over 2-6-1

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Nebraska: 31 overall

Michigan: 12 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -30.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Michigan -15000, Nebraska +3000

Opening line: Michigan -29

Opening total: 49.5

Weather

High of 42 degrees, cloudy, 11 MPH wind, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 49.5

Michigan doesn’t have a ton of a great track record of hitting the over this season, but this one looks prime to hit. The Wolverines have one of the best offensive units in the nation behind QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum. The Huskers' defense has been a bit suspect this season, giving up close to 30 points per game. With this Michigan O, that number should end much higher.