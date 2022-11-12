Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan picks and best bets for Week 11 Big Ten matchup

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 B1G) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4 B1G) Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. KIckoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Nebraska: 68 overall, 53 offense, 69 defense
Michigan: 4 overall, 12 offense, 4 defense
Injury update
Nebraska
QB Casey Thompson - Out (elbow)
DE Myles Farmer- Out (suspension)
WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda- OUT (undisclosed)
Michigan
WR Roman Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)
LB Kalel Mullings- Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Nebraska: 3-6 ATS
Michigan: 5-4 ATS
Total
Nebraska: Over 3-6
Michigan: Over 2-6-1
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Nebraska: 31 overall
Michigan: 12 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -30.5
Total: 49.5
Moneyline: Michigan -15000, Nebraska +3000
Opening line: Michigan -29
Opening total: 49.5
Weather
High of 42 degrees, cloudy, 11 MPH wind, 24% chance of rain
The Pick
Over 49.5
Michigan doesn’t have a ton of a great track record of hitting the over this season, but this one looks prime to hit. The Wolverines have one of the best offensive units in the nation behind QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum. The Huskers' defense has been a bit suspect this season, giving up close to 30 points per game. With this Michigan O, that number should end much higher.