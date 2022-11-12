No. 25 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon picks and best bets for Week 11 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 25 Washington Huskies (7-2, 4-2 PAC 12) hit the road to take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 PAC 12) for a 7 p.m.E ST kickoff in Eugene in a matchup with big Pac-12 title game implications.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Washington: 28 overall, 28 offense, 55 defense
Oregon: 7 overall, 3 offense, 48 defense
Injury update
Washington
N/A
Oregon
WR Chase Cota- Questionable (arm)
RB Byron Cardwell- Out indefinitely (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Washington: 4-5 ATS
Oregon: 7-2 ATS
Total
Washington: Over 6-2-1
Oregon: Over 6-3
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Washington: 58 overall
Oregon: 16 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oregon -12
Total: 73
Moneyline: Oregon -540, Washington +420
Opening line: Oregon -12
Opening total: 70.5
Weather
High of 49 degrees, Slight cloud cover, 5-10 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain
The Pick
Washington +12
The Huskies have looked really good this season, especially on offense. Michael Penix Jr. has been a revelation at QB, tossing for over 3200 yards, 23 scores and just five interceptions. Now, are they going to win? I’m not sure about that, but this O has the ability to stick with the Oregon offense.