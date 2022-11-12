No. 25 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon picks and best bets for Week 11 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 25 Washington Huskies (7-2, 4-2 PAC 12) hit the road to take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0 PAC 12) for a 7 p.m.E ST kickoff in Eugene in a matchup with big Pac-12 title game implications.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Washington: 28 overall, 28 offense, 55 defense

Oregon: 7 overall, 3 offense, 48 defense

Injury update

Washington

N/A

Oregon

WR Chase Cota- Questionable (arm)

RB Byron Cardwell- Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Washington: 4-5 ATS

Oregon: 7-2 ATS

Total

Washington: Over 6-2-1

Oregon: Over 6-3

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Washington: 58 overall

Oregon: 16 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -12

Total: 73

Moneyline: Oregon -540, Washington +420

Opening line: Oregon -12

Opening total: 70.5

Weather

High of 49 degrees, Slight cloud cover, 5-10 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Washington +12

The Huskies have looked really good this season, especially on offense. Michael Penix Jr. has been a revelation at QB, tossing for over 3200 yards, 23 scores and just five interceptions. Now, are they going to win? I’m not sure about that, but this O has the ability to stick with the Oregon offense.