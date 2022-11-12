Indiana vs. 2 Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 11 Big Ten matchup

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 B1G) welcome in a struggling Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 B1G) team to Columbus on Saturday. Kickoff is set for Noon ET, and the game will air on Fox.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Indiana: 85 overall, 82 offense, 77 defense
Ohio State: 1 overall, 1 offense, 6 defense
Injury update
Indiana
LB Cam Jones- Questionable (foot)
QB Connor Bazelak- Questionable (undisclosed)
QB Jack Tuttle- out for season (shoulder)
Ohio State
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba- Questionable (hamstring)
DB Lloyd McFarquhar- Questionable (undisclosed)
RB Treveyon Henderson- Questionable (foot)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Indiana: 3-6 ATS
Ohio State: 4-4-1 ATS
Total
Indiana: Over 5-4
Ohio State: Over 6-3
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Indiana: 30 overall
Ohio State: 4 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ohio State -40.5
Total: 61
Moneyline: N/A
Opening line: Ohio State -41
Opening total: 56
Weather
High of 40 degrees, cloudy with a chance of showers, 9 MPH wind, 49% chance of rain
The Pick
Indiana +40.5
The Ohio State offense struggled against one of the worst defenses in the Big 10 last week, Northwestern. The Buckeyes only put 21 points on the board. They had to deal with some horrendous weather, yes, but the forecast doesn't look great for Saturday either. Granted, the Hoosiers' defense is playing awful this season, but they should keep it within 41 points.