Indiana vs. 2 Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 11 Big Ten matchup

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 B1G) welcome in a struggling Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 B1G) team to Columbus on Saturday. Kickoff is set for Noon ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Indiana: 85 overall, 82 offense, 77 defense

Ohio State: 1 overall, 1 offense, 6 defense

Injury update

Indiana

LB Cam Jones- Questionable (foot)

QB Connor Bazelak- Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Jack Tuttle- out for season (shoulder)

Ohio State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba- Questionable (hamstring)

DB Lloyd McFarquhar- Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Treveyon Henderson- Questionable (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Indiana: 3-6 ATS

Ohio State: 4-4-1 ATS

Total

Indiana: Over 5-4

Ohio State: Over 6-3

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Indiana: 30 overall

Ohio State: 4 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -40.5

Total: 61

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Ohio State -41

Opening total: 56

Weather

High of 40 degrees, cloudy with a chance of showers, 9 MPH wind, 49% chance of rain

The Pick

Indiana +40.5

The Ohio State offense struggled against one of the worst defenses in the Big 10 last week, Northwestern. The Buckeyes only put 21 points on the board. They had to deal with some horrendous weather, yes, but the forecast doesn't look great for Saturday either. Granted, the Hoosiers' defense is playing awful this season, but they should keep it within 41 points.