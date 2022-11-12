No. 2 Ohio State vs. Maryland odds heading into game week

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will look to remain undefeated when they meet the Maryland Terrapins in Week 12. Kickoff from College Park, Maryland has not been set yet but is likely to happen Saturday during one of the afternoon windows.

The Buckeyes seem destined for another winner-take-all contest with Michigan to close out the regular season, so this is a potential trap game. CJ Stroud continues to make his Heisman case, even though there’s more buzz around some other quarterbacks across the country.

The Terrapins looked to be a threat in the Big Ten but have fallen flat over the last two games. Taulia Tagovailoa’s injury has not helped matters, and the quarterback hasn’t been the same even though he’s back on the field. Maryland has reached bowl eligibility, so overall it has been a successful campaign for the Terps.

While we won’t know exactly what the line will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

Ohio State vs. Maryland projected opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -23.5