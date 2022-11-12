No. 21 Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan odds heading into game week

Michigan creeps closer to their headline game each week, but they’ll face a challenge that they can’t overlook on Saturday in the Illinois Fighting Illini. The two teams will square off at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Nov. 19. The game will air on ABC, but kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The Wolverines keep barreling through Big Ten defenses with RBs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. They defeated Nebraska in their most recent conquest in Week 11, moving to 10-0 for the season. Illinois, on the other hand, has hit a bad skid as of late. After starting the season 7-1, they’ve dropped their past two games against unranked conference opponents Michigan State and Purdue, and something seems to be falling apart on this once-hopeful Illini team.

While we won’t know exactly what the line at DraftKings Sportsbook will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

Illinois vs. Michigan opening odds

Spread: Michigan -18.5