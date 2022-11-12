UAB vs. No. 7 LSU odds heading into game week

The UAB Blazers will meet the No. 7 LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

UAB has been inconsistent this season, but snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over North Texas. The Blazers are one win away from bowl eligibility and would love to get that against a top-10 LSU team. Interim head coach Bryant Vincent could use a strong showing here in an effort to get the temporary tag taken off him for this gig.

LSU escaped from Fayetteville with a 13-10 win over Arkansas to remain in first place in the SEC West. Jayden Daniels has taken a huge leap since the loss in the opener to Florida State and might be a preseason Heisman favorite if he returns to Baton Rouge next year.

While we won’t know exactly what the line will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

UAB vs. LSU projected opening odds

Spread: LSU -19.5