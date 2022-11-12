No. 11 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas odds heading into game week

The Ole Miss Rebels will hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Fayetteville to meet the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff from Razorback Stadium is set to be in primetime Saturday.

The Rebels fell short against Alabama despite holding a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Ole Miss made some big mistakes in crucial moments and ultimately ran out of gas. Lane Kiffin’s squad has to learn how to finish games. Until that happens, the program will continue to fall short of expectations.

The Razorbacks came into this season riding high off Sam Pittman’s 9-4 campaign in Year 2. It has been a nightmare so far, with KJ Jefferson struggling to match last year’s numbers. Arkansas will hope to reach bowl eligibility with a win over Ole Miss. If they can’t beat the Rebels, they’ll have to take down Missouri in the final game of the season to make a bowl game.

While we won’t know exactly what the line at DraftKings Sportsbook will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread. We’re also assuming KJ Jefferson is a go for the Hogs.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -5.5