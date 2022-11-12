No. 14 Penn State vs. Rutgers odds heading into game week

The No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions will head to New Brunswick to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will air on the Big Ten Network, but kickoff time has yet to be announced.

Penn State easily defeated Maryland in Week 11, but their losses to Michigan and Ohio State are sure to keep the Nittany Lions out of consideration for the Big Ten title game. Rutgers stayed in a tight game with Michigan State this week, but ultimately lost 27-21, moving them to 4-6 for the season as their losing streak extends to three games.

While we won’t know exactly what the line will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

Penn State vs. Rutgers opening odds

Spread: Penn State -20.5