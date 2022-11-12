Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 12

We have eight NBA games on the docket for Saturday, November 12. That brings an abundance of player props at DraftKings Sportsbook. To help narrow down your focus, we’ll list three intriguing NBA player prop bets to consider for this slate.

Jordan Clarkson over 18.5 points vs. Wizards (-125)

The start time for this Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards contest is 6 p.m. ET, meaning you’ll need to hop on this player prop earlier than usual. Clarkson makes a strong case here, scoring 19 or more points in five straight games. He’s a confident shooter who is in a groove at the moment, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s averaging 16.8 field goal attempts per game in that span. The matchup looks good as well, given that the Wizards rank 19th in defensive efficiency to opposing backcourts.

Kevin Porter Jr. over 4.5 rebounds vs. Pelicans (-130)

Rebounding is not the centerpiece of Porter’s game, but he has been a beast on the glass with 6.1 rebounds per game this year. He has gone over 4.5 boards in 11 out of 12 games this season, so this prop number will likely move in the near future. If we zoom out beyond this season, Porter’s rebound numbers are still very encouraging.

According to Props.com, Porter has grabbed five or more boards in 21 of his last 32 games overall (65.63%) and 12 of his last 17 road games (70.59%). This should be a fast-paced matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, so Porter will have plenty of rebounding opportunities.

Myles Turner under 15.5 points vs. Raptors (-105)

Turner is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, but his scoring output has been very inconsistent. He poured in scoring totals of 27 and 37 to inflate that average, but has gone under 15.5 points in three of his other four games.

Looking back to last season, Turner has fallen short of 16 points in 11 of his last 15 outings. He’s always a risk for foul trouble and general inconsistencies. Because of that, let’s look towards the under against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.