NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, November 12

We have a healthy six-game main slate on Saturday with games starting at 7 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of NBA DFS value options within that. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers, $3,900

Nembhard has gotten plenty of run for the Pacers lately, and that could continue to be the case with Chris Duarte out with an ankle injury. Nebhard has seen 34 and 29 minutes in the last two games, posting 30 and 22 fantasy points respectively. Because of this surge in playing time, he’s a fine bargain filler on Saturday vs. the Toronto Raptors.

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets, $4,500

Houston’s rotation is all over the place, so Martin’s playing time isn’t firmly established. Case in point: he has seen anywhere from 20 to 31 minutes in his last five outings. However, Martin has outstanding fantasy upside when things are going his way. He posted 39 fantasy points in 26 minutes last week against the Orlando Magic. He also had a 39 fantasy point outburst on Oct. 31 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Martin has a wide range of fantasy outcomes, but he also carries DFS tournament-winning upside if he’s on. Playing up in pace against a New Orleans Pelicans team that ranks 24th in defensive efficiency to small forwards is a good spot to take a chance on him.

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors, $3,000

You’ll need to keep an eye on the NBA injury report for this one. Fred VanVleet of the Raptors is questionable with an illness on Saturday. If he’s out, there’s a chance Flynn sees more playing time. If you recall, Flynn was a strong fantasy value play last season when filling in. We’d feel better about his DFS prospects if he was starting in VanVleet’s absence, so keep an eye on this situation.