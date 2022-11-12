Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Clippers on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets head west to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, with tipoff set for 4:00 p.m. ET. The Clippers are winners of two straight heading into this matchup while the Nets will look to move to .500 on the road.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 212.

Nets vs. Clippers, 4 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1.5

Los Angeles will be without Kawhi Leonard once again for this matchup but they seem to be steering the ship back on track after some early-season struggles. The Clippers have triumphed in back-to-back games with a convincing win over the Lakers, as well as a close win over the resurgent Cavs. Los Angeles’ top 10 defense should be able to limit the Nets’ scoring, with Kevin Durant as their foremost offensive threat.

Over/Under: Under 212

The total has gone under in eight of the Nets’ 12 games this season, while the same can be said for 10 of the Clippers’ 12 games this season. That record is a testament to their defense, as Brooklyn and Los Angeles boast the sixth and ninth-ranked scoring defenses respectively. This has the makings of a tightly contested affair, setting up for a low final score.