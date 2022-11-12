Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday from Wells Fargo Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. This game marks the second time in three nights these teams will face off with each other, with the Hawks taking the first game in a 104-95 win at home.

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 222.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -3

The Hawks may have snagged the previous meeting between these two teams, but they very well could have been victims of a blown lead. The 76ers pulled within seven after trailing by as many as 20 points early on, only for Atlanta to fend off the late surge. Philadelphia will also likely see a bounce-back performance from Tyrese Maxey, who shot just 5-17. The point guard’s play clearly hindered the 76ers in the loss.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The total has finished under in four of Philadelphia’s five home games this season, and its sixth-ranked scoring defense should be equipped to keep Atlanta’s offense in check for this matchup. The 76ers are also heading into this game with three straight games of the total finishing under, including the previous meeting between these two teams.