Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The Portland Trail Blazers face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday from American Airlines Arena in Dallas with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will feature a battle between two of the league’s best guards with Luka Doncic going up against Damian Lillard.

Dallas is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +5

Even with Lillard sidelined with a calf strain, the Blazers found a way to tread water and hold a 9-3 record. Portland is 6-1 when playing on the road, and now the Blazers welcome back their star point guard. Having Lillard back in the fold should help the Blazers match the Mavericks on offense and keep the score close.

Over/Under: Over 217

The point total has finished over in seven of the Mavericks’ 11 games this season, and an All-Star matchup between Doncic and Lillard always leaves open the possibility of a high-scoring affair. Both these teams rank in the top 10 in scoring defense, but the noteworthy matchup in the backcourt could lead to a high-scoring back-and-forth battle. The total has also finished over in four of Dallas’ six home games this season.