Teams that can become bowl eligible in Week 11

There are 82 FBS bowl slots to fill, and many teams can be added to that list this weekend.

By Collin Sherwin
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Six wins.

That’s the magic mark that so many college football teams are trying to hit. Once you get to that number, the program becomes bowl eligible, meaning they qualify for one of the 82 spots available in Bowl Season this year. Now, it doesn’t fully guarantee them a bowl game, but it makes it highly likely they’ll get an extra game at the end of the season.

Bowl games are fun for everybody. For the fans, it gives them one extra game of football to watch and a potential vacation to a warm destination during the holidays. For the players and staff, it’s a nice treat for having a good season, getting to spend a week exploring a new city with the team is a great way to cap the year.

There’s obviously financial compensation for going to the bowl games and perhaps most importantly, if it’s not a New Year’s 6 Bowl, it gives the younger players on the team 15 more practices to get comfortable playing college football and even a chance to get significant playing time in the game depending on opt-outs.

Several big-name teams have a chance to get that sixth tally mark in the win column this weekend to become bowl eligible. Some will cross off that marker and guarantee that they’ll be going bowling this winter. Others will fall short and will have to sweat it out for another week.

Here’s the complete list of teams that can reach six wins and bowl eligibility in Week 11. Click here for the list of teams that have already secured eligibility for a postseason spot.

Bowl Bubble Week 11

Team Current Record Opponent Time
Team Current Record Opponent Time
App State 5-4 Marshall 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas 5-4 LSU 12:00 p.m.
Ball State 5-5 Toledo Lost 28-21
Bowling Green 5-5 Kent State Lost 40-6
Buffalo 5-5 Central Michigan Lost 31-27
Connecticut 5-5 Liberty 12:00 p.m.
Florida 5-4 South Carolina 4:00 p.m.
Fresno St 5-4 UNLV Friday 10:30 p.m.
GA Southern 5-5 Louisiana Lost 36-17
Houston 5-4 Temple 2:00 p.m.
Iowa 5-4 Wisconsin 3:30 p.m.
James Madison 5-3 Old Dominion 1:00 p.m.
Marshall 5-4 App State 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma 5-4 West Virginia 12:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh 5-4 Virginia 12:00 p.m.
Purdue 5-4 Illinois 12:00 p.m.
Rice 5-4 Western Kentucky 2:00 p.m.
S Methodist 5-4 South Florida 12:00 p.m.
S Mississippi 5-4 Coastal Carolina 7:30 p.m.
San Diego State 5-4 San Jose State 10:30 p.m.
Wash State 5-4 Arizona State 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin 5-4 Iowa 3:30 p.m.
BYU 5-5 Bye N/A
LA Lafayette 5-5 Must win next week N/A
Memphis 5-5 Must win next week N/A

