Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader: Status for game vs. Florida State

Syracuse junior quarterback Garrett Shrader has missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Dino Babers has only ruled out a concussion as the cause of the injury, but Shrader remains questionable heading into Saturday’s game versus Florida State in Week 11.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader injury updates

Shrader has been under center for eight games this season, throwing for 1,636 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. The Orange jumped out to an early 6-0 start this season, but inconsistencies coupled with injuries have plagued them over the past couple of weeks. Syracuse is just 3-2 in conference play, and they made need to turn once again to backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson against the Seminoles.

The freshman backup has completed 22-of-40 passes this season for one touchdown and an interception, and it is clear that there is a clear difference between having Shrader versus Del Rio-Wilson under center. If Shrader is limited or unable to play completely, there is a high likelihood that Syracuse struggles to generate anything offensively early on.

As it stands, Syracuse is a 7.5-underdog against Florida State on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 51. With the Orange potentially playing without Shrader, and with Sean Tucker potentially having to carry more of an offensive load in the backfield, the Seminoles could have a clear health advantage on offense in a potential blowout.