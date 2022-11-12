Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke: Status for game vs. Georgia Tech

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke remains questionable heading into Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech in Week 11. The junior quarterback re-injured his throwing shoulder last week in the Hurricane’s 45-3 loss to Florida State.

Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke injury updates

Van Dyke made the start last week after missing the Hurricane’s previous game against Virginia, and he appeared to tweak the same shoulder injury after trying to scramble to his right. The junior quarterback has completed 63.7 percent of his passes this season for 1,752 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. True freshman Jacurri Brown came in relief for Van Dyke last week, finishing with 37 yards and an interception while completing five-of-nine pass attempts.

Should Brown be forced to start in relief of Van Dyke on Saturday, Miami could very well opt to lean into his strengths as a rushing quarterback. The true freshman is still clearly raw as a passer, but using his mobility could help exploit what is a weakness for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s run defense ranks 105th in the country in allowing 179 yards per game.

As of now, the Hurricanes are a 1.5-point underdog versus Georgia Tech on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 44.5. Both these teams bring question marks at the quarterback position, but Miami being plagued with injuries to their offensive line could give the Yellow Jackets an advantage in the trenches.