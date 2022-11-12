Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson: Status for game vs. LSU

Arkansas junior quarterback KJ Jefferson remains questionable for Saturday’s game versus LSU with a shoulder injury. Coach Sam Pittman noted that the quarterback threw in practice on Monday but “not much at all” on Tuesday, leaving the possibility that he could be out for Week 11.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson injury updates

Jefferson has thrown for 1.981 passing yards this season to go along with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. But he is coming off a rare poor performance in the Razorbacks’ loss last week to Liberty, in which he threw two interceptions while completing 23-of-37 pass attempts. The junior quarterback also finished with 36 yards on the ground for just 2.3 yards per carry behind an offensive line that struggled to protect him.

If the Razorbacks are forced to roll with backup quarterback Malik Hornsby they will do so with full confidence in the sophomore. He has 13 carries this season for 135 yards and a touchdown, and according to Pittman, he had a good week of practice this week in case his name is called against the Tigers.

As it stands Arkansas is 3.5-underdogs as they play host to LSU, which is coming off a significant upset win over Alabama. The point total is set at 62 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Coach Brian Kelly has noted that the Tigers have prepared for both Jefferson and Hornsby in case the former cannot play come Saturday.