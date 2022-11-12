Fred VanVleet, Kristaps Porzingis, Jerami Grant headline NBA injury report for Saturday, November 12

We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action starting at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 12
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Ben Simmons (knee) - available
Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT
Simmons will continue playing off the bench, while Irving’s suspension has been extended for at least the next four games. Kevin Durant remains the clear fantasy play, but Cam Thomas and Joe Harris are nice value adds to DFS lineups.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT
Leonard is making progress towards a return but remains out for now. Norman Powell and Luke Kennard are the value plays here, while Paul George retains his star status for fantasy formats.
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal (protocols) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (groin) - probable
Beal has cleared protocols but remains out. That’s likely due to conditioning. Corey Kispert and Will Barton continue to be viable fantasy/DFS plays. Porzingis should be back in the lineup, which negatively impacts Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura’s value.
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - doubtful
Brogdon did not play Friday and doesn’t seem good to go Saturday. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should continue to get run as the backup guards.
Cade Cunningham (shin) - questionable
Cunningham missed Friday’s game. If he sits Saturday, Jaden Ivey and Cory Joseph will be the primary backcourt pairing for Detroit.
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
Fred VanVleet (illness) - TBD
VanVleet abruptly left Friday’s debacle against Oklahoma City with this illness, which puts his status today up the air. The Raptors have gotten funky with replacement lineups, so we’ll see what happens based on VanVleet’s final status.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Paul Reed (knee) - questionable
If Reed doesn’t play, Montrezl Harrell will be the primary backup center for the 76ers.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - questionable
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT
Update - Ball has been close to a return for a while and he’s now being listed as questionable for Saturday. If he plays, it’ll be a big boost for the Hornets. Smith Jr. would likely fall into a bench role if Ball is available.
With Ball and Hayward still out, Dennis Smith Jr .and Jalen McDaniels should be solid value adds to fantasy/DFS lineups.
Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable
Max Strus is likely to get the start if Herro sits out Saturday. Duncan Robinson could also see some extended run in Miami’s rotation.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jerami Grant (ankle) - probable
Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) - probable
The Blazers big men should be back on the court, which will provide a big boost for them on the boards. Both Grant and Nurkic will be solid fantasy plays here.
Christian Wood (knee) - probable
Wood is coming back from a minor knee injury. He will take away from shots from Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith in Dallas’ rotation.
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.