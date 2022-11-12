Fred VanVleet, Kristaps Porzingis, Jerami Grant headline NBA injury report for Saturday, November 12

We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with action starting at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 12

Ben Simmons (knee) - available

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT

Simmons will continue playing off the bench, while Irving’s suspension has been extended for at least the next four games. Kevin Durant remains the clear fantasy play, but Cam Thomas and Joe Harris are nice value adds to DFS lineups.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - OUT

Leonard is making progress towards a return but remains out for now. Norman Powell and Luke Kennard are the value plays here, while Paul George retains his star status for fantasy formats.

Bradley Beal (protocols) - OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (groin) - probable

Beal has cleared protocols but remains out. That’s likely due to conditioning. Corey Kispert and Will Barton continue to be viable fantasy/DFS plays. Porzingis should be back in the lineup, which negatively impacts Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura’s value.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - doubtful

Brogdon did not play Friday and doesn’t seem good to go Saturday. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should continue to get run as the backup guards.

Cade Cunningham (shin) - questionable

Cunningham missed Friday’s game. If he sits Saturday, Jaden Ivey and Cory Joseph will be the primary backcourt pairing for Detroit.

Fred VanVleet (illness) - TBD

VanVleet abruptly left Friday’s debacle against Oklahoma City with this illness, which puts his status today up the air. The Raptors have gotten funky with replacement lineups, so we’ll see what happens based on VanVleet’s final status.

Paul Reed (knee) - questionable

If Reed doesn’t play, Montrezl Harrell will be the primary backup center for the 76ers.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - questionable

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

Update - Ball has been close to a return for a while and he’s now being listed as questionable for Saturday. If he plays, it’ll be a big boost for the Hornets. Smith Jr. would likely fall into a bench role if Ball is available.

With Ball and Hayward still out, Dennis Smith Jr .and Jalen McDaniels should be solid value adds to fantasy/DFS lineups.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable

Max Strus is likely to get the start if Herro sits out Saturday. Duncan Robinson could also see some extended run in Miami’s rotation.

Jerami Grant (ankle) - probable

Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) - probable

The Blazers big men should be back on the court, which will provide a big boost for them on the boards. Both Grant and Nurkic will be solid fantasy plays here.

Christian Wood (knee) - probable

Wood is coming back from a minor knee injury. He will take away from shots from Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith in Dallas’ rotation.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.