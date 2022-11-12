UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: Status for game vs. Tulane

The UCF Knights face the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday in a matchup that has major implications for the American Athletic Conference championship. UCF will attempt to knock Tulane from their undefeated seat atop the conference standings, but they may have to do so without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who left the Knights’ game against Cincinnati two weeks ago with a head injury.

Backup Mikey Keene started last week in the Knights’ win over conference opponent Memphis. Keene performed very well in the win, going 22-for-28 in the air for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Keene also filled in for Plumlee in the Knights’ big win over Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Sounds like both John Rhys Plumlee & Mikey Keene will play. Mostly, it matters who finishes. UCF would be in a tough spot without top LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste https://t.co/cgoTbit3DI — Tony Mejia (@MejiaDinero) November 11, 2022

Gus Malzahn did not give press a straight answer as to who would be starting against Tulane, and it’s a possibility that we see both QBs take snaps in the Week 11 game.