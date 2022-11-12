 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: Status for game vs. Tulane

The Knights face the Green Wave with a big question mark at quarterback.

By grace.mcdermott
Cincinnati v UCF Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The UCF Knights face the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday in a matchup that has major implications for the American Athletic Conference championship. UCF will attempt to knock Tulane from their undefeated seat atop the conference standings, but they may have to do so without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who left the Knights’ game against Cincinnati two weeks ago with a head injury.

Backup Mikey Keene started last week in the Knights’ win over conference opponent Memphis. Keene performed very well in the win, going 22-for-28 in the air for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Keene also filled in for Plumlee in the Knights’ big win over Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Gus Malzahn did not give press a straight answer as to who would be starting against Tulane, and it’s a possibility that we see both QBs take snaps in the Week 11 game.

More From DraftKings Nation