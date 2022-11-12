 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Trophy odds movement during Week 11 action on Saturday, November 12

The lines will move as the games do on Saturday. Here’s who’s up and who’s down with three weeks left in the regular season.

By Nick Simon Updated
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix calls out for the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 of the college football season is underway and as the teams hit the home stretch of the 2022 campaign, the Heisman Trophy race is entering crunch time.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has re-taken control at the top of the leaderboard and enters Saturday’s action with +140 odds to win the award. He’ll have the chance to put up some numbers shortly as the Buckeyes are set to host Indiana shortly at noon ET. Meanwhile, Hendon Hooker has taken a step back to the No. 2 spot at +290 after his Volunteers were vaporized by Georgia last Saturday. He’ll get a chance at getting the train back on the tracks when the Vols host Missouri at noon ET. A top contender that has already played is Caleb Williams (+800), who scored five touchdowns in USC’s 55-17 demolition of Colorado on Friday.

Other top contenders that will be in action includes Michigan running back Blake Corum (+750) when battling Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. ET and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+1200), who will lead the Ducks into a rivalry matchup against Washington at 7 p.m. ET. Sneaking back into the race is Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (+1000) and he’ll lead the defending national champs into Starkville, MS, to battle Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET.

In this space we’ll also add updates as the games continue if something happens that moves the lines drastically during play.

Here are the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at 11:00 a.m. on November 12 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds Week 11 Pregame

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud +140
Hendon Hooker +290
Blake Corum +750
Caleb Williams +800
Stetson Bennett IV +1000
Bo Nix +1200
Drake Maye +1400
Jayden Daniels +1800
Max Duggan +4000
Bryce Young +4000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +5000
Jahmyr Gibbs +8000
Bijan Robinson +10000
Chase Brown +10000
Jalin Hyatt +10000
JJ McCarthy +10000
Brock Bowers +10000
Will Anderson Jr. +15000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +15000
Quinn Ewers +20000
Mohamed Ibrahim +20000
Michael Mayer +30000
Jaxson Dart +30000
Sean Clifford +30000
Cameron Rising +30000
Michael Penix Jr. +30000

