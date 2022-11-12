 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman not dressed for game vs. Missouri

The Vols star wideout isn’t playing, and it’s a surprise to everyone

Tennessee Volunteers v Georgia Bulldogs Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman is not dressed at kickoff in the Vols’ matchup against Missouri. Tillman came onto the field for Tennessee’s Senior Day celebration and greeted his parents while in uniform, but was on the sideline in street clothes at kickoff.

Tillman had seven receptions for 68 yards in the Vols’ loss to Georgia last week, adding to his total of 336 yards and 28 receptions this season. He had a breakout game in the Vols’ overtime matchup against Pitt, scoring his only touchdown of the season.

He missed several games in September and October with a high ankle sprain, but did not appear to re-aggravate it last week.

Updates to come.

