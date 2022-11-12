Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong throws back-to-back pick sixes vs. Pitt

If there’s anything that encapsulates Virginia’s 2022 season, it’s their absolutely horrendous start against Pitt this afternoon.

To start the game, Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw not one, but TWO pick sixes against the Panthers.

Virginia threw back-to-back pick sixes on the first two plays of the game lol pic.twitter.com/VsEIVh1keM — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 12, 2022

Seriously, 16 seconds in and they were already down 14-0. Just brutal.

There has not been many positives for UVA in the first year of the Tony Elliott era as the Cavs have struggled mightily throughout the season. The team has just one ACC victory on the season and offensively, they are ranked 95th in offensive SP+. Equally as baffling is the massive regression of the senior Armstrong, who entered today’s game with 2,058 passing yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. That’s a stark dropoff compared to last season, where he threw for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Pitt tacked on two more touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. It’s already a long afternoon in Charlottesville, VA.