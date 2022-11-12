Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy with incredible MOSS’d TD catch vs. Navy

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy put the Irish up 14-0 over Navy in the first quarter with one of those can’-t-believe-your-eyes catches, pinning a Drew Pyne pass into the defender’s back to come down with the ball and score.

Braden Lenzy with the catch of the year. pic.twitter.com/uy5WkSUlfS — The Fantasy Fanatics (@TheFFFanatics3) November 12, 2022

Lenzy has not been utilized much on the Irish offense this season, and this marks his second touchdown of the year. Running back Audric Estime scored the first touchdown of the game for the Irish, who are coming off a huge upset of Clemson last week.