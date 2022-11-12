 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy with incredible MOSS’d TD catch vs. Navy

An incredible catch in Baltimore.

By grace.mcdermott
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hypes up the crowd during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy put the Irish up 14-0 over Navy in the first quarter with one of those can’-t-believe-your-eyes catches, pinning a Drew Pyne pass into the defender’s back to come down with the ball and score.

Lenzy has not been utilized much on the Irish offense this season, and this marks his second touchdown of the year. Running back Audric Estime scored the first touchdown of the game for the Irish, who are coming off a huge upset of Clemson last week.

More From DraftKings Nation