NBA best bets for November 12 from VSiN’s Jonathan Von Tobel

Market Report for Saturday, November 12th

* Indicates team is on the second leg of a back-to-back

**Lines are opening numbers

Best Bets

Record: 15-18 | Units: -3.31 | ROI: -10.66%

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers (-2, 212.5)

Paul George is averaging 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over the last six contests, and Los Angeles is 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six games as a result. They’re also allowing just 105.0 points per 100 possessions during this run, and they come into this game as the second-best defensive team in the league at 108.4 points per 100 possessions allowed. That defense will have to deal with Kevin Durant, who has been averaging 27.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists during the Nets’ 3-1 SU/4-0 ATS run. During this cover streak the Nets have been quietly playing a quality brand of defense, allowing just 95.0 points per 100 possessions. The line is Clippers -1.5 is low enough to warrant a play for me given how well they’re playing on defense.

Play: Clippers (-1.5)