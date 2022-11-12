Louisville basketball is 0-2, and it’s not going to get better

The Louisville Cardinals are 0-2 to start Kenny Payne’s career has head coach in the River City. And those two losses are to crosstown Bellarmine and Wright State, both in the Yum Center, and both are by a single point.

The Cards lost to the Raiders 73-72 this afternoon by way of a buzzer beater at the hands of guard Trey Calvin. In the words of Jon Rothstein, the epitome of brutality.

TREY CALVIN CALLS GAME!



Wright State hands Louisville it’s second straight loss to start the season! #CollegeBasketball



pic.twitter.com/tWFGSF0Oxo — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) November 12, 2022

UL could never quite establish separation in the second half as Wright State managed to come back every time it fell into a small hole. Down by three with 12 seconds left, a Brandon Noel dunk brought them to within one. After getting possession back off a Tim Finke steal, Calvin buried the game-winning jumper to stun the rebuilding powerhouse.

The Cards are now 113 in KenPom, and have turned it over on 23.1% of their possession so far this season. They will next host Appalachian State this Tuesday.