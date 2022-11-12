 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville basketball is 0-2, and it’s not going to get better

The Cards have a long season in front of them, as the issues that have hung over the program for years are coming home all at once.

By Nick Simon
Louisville Cardinals guard Mike James reacts after loosing to the Wright State Raiders at KFC Yum! Center. Wright State defeated Louisville 73-72. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals are 0-2 to start Kenny Payne’s career has head coach in the River City. And those two losses are to crosstown Bellarmine and Wright State, both in the Yum Center, and both are by a single point.

The Cards lost to the Raiders 73-72 this afternoon by way of a buzzer beater at the hands of guard Trey Calvin. In the words of Jon Rothstein, the epitome of brutality.

UL could never quite establish separation in the second half as Wright State managed to come back every time it fell into a small hole. Down by three with 12 seconds left, a Brandon Noel dunk brought them to within one. After getting possession back off a Tim Finke steal, Calvin buried the game-winning jumper to stun the rebuilding powerhouse.

The Cards are now 113 in KenPom, and have turned it over on 23.1% of their possession so far this season. They will next host Appalachian State this Tuesday.

