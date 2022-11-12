What No. 7 LSU’s win over Arkansas means for SEC title, College Football Playoff

It wasn’t pretty, but the No. 7 LSU Tigers escaped Fayetteville, AR, with a 13-10 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Just a week after takin down Alabama in overtime, the Tigers experienced a hangover on offense as quarterback Jayden Daniels proved ineffective through the air. The offense had to lean on the contributions of running back John Williams, who broke off 122 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Defensively, true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. continued to establish himself as possibly the best defensive player in the country, coming away with four sacks in the win.

The victory keeps LSU at the top of the SEC West standings and it could officially clinch the division if No. 9 Alabama knocks off No. 11 Ole Miss this afternoon. As for the Tigers’ College Football Playoff chances, there is a path even with two losses. They’d obviously have to win out for the rest of the regular season and pull off the upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship. If Brian Kelly’s crew were able to do that, the committee might be inclined to put them into the field.