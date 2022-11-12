How to watch Pakistan vs. England T20 World Cup final on TV and live stream

Pakistan will take on England in the final match of the 2022 T20 World Cup, putting an end to an exciting tournament with plenty of memorable moments. Both countries will be looking for a second T20 World Cup title. Pakistan got here after beating New Zealand in the semifinal round, while England thoroughly took down India to make the final.

Pakistan’s bowlers will look to break England’s opening pair featuring Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. The duo dispatched India’s bowling unit with ease in a 10-wicket victory and Pakistan know that can’t happen again Sunday. On the flip side, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan need to click at the top of Pakistan’s batting order. Mark Wood could potentially return to England’s bowling attack but this final will come down to the batting lineups for both teams.

Fans can catch the final on Willow TV. If you aren’t next to a television, you can login at willow.tv with your provider information for a stream. You can also stream the match with ESPN+.

Pakistan vs. England T20 World Cup final

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Pakistan +130, England -165